Wednesday, Feb 05, 2020 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, All India

China teams not to visit defence and auto expos

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Feb 5, 2020, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2020, 2:44 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the DefExpo-2020 on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Chinese delegations will not be visiting two mega exhibitions — DefExpo 2020 and Auto Expo —starting this week in India due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Chinese delegations have cancelled their visit to the biennial mega defence exhibition Defence Expo 2020 to be held in Lucknow between February 5 and February 9, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the DefExpo-2020 on Wednesday. Some 1,024 companies, including 165 foreign companies, will be participating in the expo.

Union defence secretary Ajay Kumar had said on Friday that  the delegates coming from coronavirus-affected countries for DefExpo 2020 will undergo proper screening.

Industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) president Rajan Wadhera said that all Chinese companies participating at the Auto Expo have confirmed that their exhibit area would be manned by their Indian employees or representatives.

He said that none of these stalls would be manned by anybody who has come to India recently from China.

Tags: narendra modi, defexpo 2020

Latest From India

Shyamal Ghosh, the lawyer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which probed the case and chargesheeted Musa, said that two witnesses appeared to depose during the hearing. (Photo: File)

ISIS operative hurls shoe at Kolkata judge

Zaira Wasim

Kashmiris continue to suffer, are frustrated: Zaira Wasim

Justice Arun Mishra

Live-stream of cases: Top court refers matter to CJI

The ongoing Naga peace talks between the Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) has concluded negotiation on all the political issues, but signing of the peace accord was delayed due to few minor issues on which Naga rebel groups have to take a call. (Photo: Representational Image)

Govt, Naga rebels close in on deal

MOST POPULAR

1

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

2

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

3

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

4

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

5

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham