Navy sees progress in coastal security in Sundarbans delta

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 4, 2021, 2:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2021, 7:06 am IST

We have been able to reach out to contemporary technologies by our combat platforms; Cmde Sahu

Naval Officer in Charge (West Bengal) Commodore Rituraj Sahu. (DC image)
Kolkata: A senior Indian Navy officer on Friday asserted an improvement in the coastal security mechanism across the Sundarbans delta in the Bay of Bengal. Naval Officer in Charge (West Bengal) Commodore Rituraj Sahu highlighted the progress at a press meet in INS Netaji Subhas on the eve of Navy Day celebration on Saturday.

Asked about checking of foreign vessels including those from Bangladesh in the delta, he said, "It is a wholesome effort by a machinery which includes the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Marine police, state fisheries department and several other agencies for coastal security and investigations. It is work in progress and is in the right direction."

 

Cmde Sahu added, "You are aware of the layers of a coastal security plan that has evolved. It is a gigantic task. Things are improving. Coastal security platforms are added. Various trainings are being provided. That is how the correct technology would evolve. There are some gaps to be covered."

On the strategy front, he added, "We are very well located geographically in this region. We are focussing on capacity and capability. These are our guiding principles. We have been able to reach out to contemporary technologies by our combat platforms. Also, indigenous warship construction will enhance our capacity. With these two, we are hopeful that we would be able to have an eye on the Indian Ocean Region. Already our maritime surveillance aircrafts are keeping a watch on the IOR."

 

