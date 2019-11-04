Odd-even scheme begins as national capital gasps under choking smog

The scheme will end on November 15 and is likely to be extended if pollution levels continue to remain in the severe category.

As part of the scheme, odd-numbered private cars will ply on odd dates and those with even number plates will ply on even days. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The odd-even scheme in the national capital has begun from 8 am on Monday as pollution levels peaked to a three-year high in the region and thick smog enveloped the city.

As part of the scheme, odd-numbered private cars will ply on odd dates and those with even number plates will ply on even days. So on Monday (November 4), only private cars having registration numbers ending with 0,2,4,6,8 will be allowed to ply on Delhi roads as the drive kicks in from 8am to 8pm. The scheme will end on November 15 and is likely to be extended if pollution levels continue to remain in the severe category.

On Monday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Hindi tweeted: "Namaste Delhi. Odd-even is starting today to reduce pollution. Do follow odd-even for yourself, your children's health and for the sake of your family's breath. Share cars. This will build friendship, strengthen relationships as well as save petrol and reduce pollution. Delhi will show it again."

The third-edition drive exempts two-wheelers and cars driven by women or carrying only women passengers and vehicles carrying school children.

All private petrol, diesel, CNG and hybrid cars of Delhi and those entering the city with registration numbers of other states will mandatorily follow the odd-even rule.

Hundreds of teams of Delhi Traffic Police and the transport and revenue departments have been deployed for a strict implementation of the odd-even scheme. Violators will be fined Rs 4,000.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have blamed the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for the air pollution crisis and termed the odd-even scheme as a stunt by the ruling regime, with an eye on the Assembly polls due early next year.