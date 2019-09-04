Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

India, All India

Mother-daughter catch, beat up 2 chain snatchers in Delhi, see video

ANI
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 9:56 am IST

The incident was captured on CCTV camera. The clip showed that while snatching the chain, the accused fell on road and could not escape.

According to the police, the two identified as Abdul Shamshad and Vikas Jain were arrested on the spot while snatching a gold chain from a woman's possession in bright daylight on August 30. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 According to the police, the two identified as Abdul Shamshad and Vikas Jain were arrested on the spot while snatching a gold chain from a woman's possession in bright daylight on August 30. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Nangloi: Two chain snatchers on their bike were caught red-handed by a woman and her daughter in Delhi's Nangloi on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera. The clip showed that while snatching the chain, the accused fell on the road and could not escape after a huge crowd gathered around and began beating them up.

The incident took place on August 30. Later, it was reported to the police and both the accused were arrested on the spot.

According to the police, the two identified as Abdul Shamshad and Vikas Jain were arrested on the spot while snatching a gold chain from a woman's possession in bright daylight on August 30.

During the investigation, it was discovered that they were involved in a large number of criminal cases. It was revealed that they have earlier stolen two gold chains, three motorcycles and 2 mobile phones, an official statement said.

Tags: delhi, viral video, cctv, delhi police, delhi crime
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

'He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged,' it said, quoting from the hospital's statement. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery for lipoma, discharged: BJP

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the 71-year-old leader walking away after talking to media when the aide approached him. Siddaramaiah looked at him and slapped him before pushing him away. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Cong’s Siddaramaiah slaps, pushes aide; video goes viral

Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.

Srinagar: Kashmiri youth dies of injuries, restrictions reimposed in parts of J&K

Shivakumar's arrest has drawn condemnation from several Congress and the JD(S) leaders, who alleged political vendetta by the BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: File)

Investigating agencies have 'strong evidence' against D K Shivakumar: BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham