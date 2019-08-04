Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 06:44 AM IST

India, All India

KN Govindacharya wants live streaming of Ayodhya trial

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 6:28 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 6:28 am IST

The PIL is likely to be mentioned for urgent hearing on August 5, 2019, by senior counsel Vikas Singh.

K.N. Govindacharaya
 K.N. Govindacharaya

New Delhi: The RSS ideologue K.N. Govindacharaya has moved the Supreme Court seeking live streaming of the hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case relating to the ownership of the disputed 2.77 acres of land at Ayodhya.

A five judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer would commence from August 6, 2019, day-to-day hearing on batch of 13 petitions by the proponents of temple and that of the Masjid.

The petitioners — representing both the sides — have challenged September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgment by which two parts of the disputed site was given to the advocates of temple and one to Sunni Waqf Board.

The PIL is likely to be mentioned for urgent hearing on August 5, 2019, by senior counsel Vikas Singh.

Seeking the implementation of the top court’s September 26, 2018, judgment, the petitioner RSS ideologue has said that there was a large scale interest in the proceedings of the case across the country.  Mr Govindacharya in his PIL has said that the devotees of Lord Rama — whose deity at the disputed site is one of the petitioners before the Supreme Court — are interested in knowing as to “how an individual can represent Lord Ram before the Supreme Court.”

The top court by its September 26, 2018, judgment had accepted the plea for the live streaming of the cases of constitutional and national importance being argued for final hearing before the Constitution Bench. Initially it was to be a pilot project starting with Chief Justice’s court.

Having accepted the plea for the live streaming of the court proceedings of the important cases impacting the public at large, the top court had said that its 2013 Rules would have to be amended to provide for the regulatory framework for holistic live streaming of the court proceedings, without impinging upon the cause of administration of justice in any manner.

The live streaming of the cases, the judgment had said, is subject to the prior consent of all the parties to the concerned proceedings and in case there is no unanimity between the contesting parties them the concerned Court would take a final call taking into account the objects raised by any of the parties.

The discretion exercised by the Court shall be treated as final. It must be non-justiciable and non-appealable, the top court had said by its Septemberv26, 2018, judgment.

However, the judgment said, Court will have the powers to revoke its permission for live streaming of the case at any stage of the proceedings suo motu or on an application filed by any party to the proceeding.

Tags: kn govindacharaya, ayodhya trial

Latest From India

Congressleader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress expresses concern over Kashmir developments

It also urged the Tea Board of India not to force the industry to declare two per cent of its produce as tea waste. Tea waste should be declared basing on the actual waste amount, it argued.

‘Assam tea industry in crisis due to cartel of big buyers’

Tourists and Amarnath Yatris leave from the valley after government issued security advisory to curtail stay in Kashmir in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Army may take ‘bold steps’ to make LoC safer, more secure

Govind Singhal and Shweta Agarwal

Boyfriend gets death for Assam student’s murder

MOST POPULAR

1

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

2

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

3

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

4

Mind-blowing iPhone 11 concept that isn’t far off

5

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham