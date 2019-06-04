Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:28 AM IST

India, All India

RJD asks Nitish to join grand alliance in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 12:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 5:42 am IST

JD(U) with 16 seats has emerged as a third largest party in the NDA.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Patna: In a major political development, the RJD has asked chief minister Nitish Kumar to join hands with like-minded parties to fight against the BJP.

According to senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, “BJP has an absolute majority and Nitish Kumar is of no use to them. He along with other regional parties should come together to stop the BJP in 2020 assembly election”.

Mr Singh further said that “lack of coordination in Mahagathbandhan was one of the reasons behind our defeat in the Lok Sabha election. Those who had no candidates were also given many seats. We need to strengthen Mahagathbandhan to defeat the BJP in 2020 assembly election”.

RJD’s offer comes a day after Nitish Kumar inducted eight JD(U) MLAs as Cabinet ministers, leaving out BJP and LJP, leading to fresh speculation of rift in the NDA.

JD(U) with 16 seats has emerged as a third largest party in the NDA. Sources said that the RJD and others including Jitan Ram Manjhi started sending signals to Nitish Kumar after he refused BJP’s offer to join the central Cabinet on Thursday.

A similar offer was made in 2018 but Tejashwi Yadav had rejected it by saying that “doors of the grand Alliance have been shut for Nitish Kumar”.

Nitish Kumar had walked out of the grand alliance in July 2017 after CBI raided RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s residence in connection with a corruption case and also registered an FIR against his younger son Tejashwi Yadav who was the deputy chief minister.

Within 24 hours of the collapse of grand alliance, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of NDA government along with BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi who took oath as deputy chief minister.

Sources, however, claim that Tejashwi Yadav who has been declared as the chief ministerial candidate by a section in the RJD may not like Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s offer to Nitish Kumar.

Tags: nitish kumar, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

US secretary of state Michael Pompeo (Photo: AP)

Michael Pompeo likely to visit India, hold talks with Jaishankar

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra can go abroad, not to UK: Delhi court

Air India officials said that the first target of the airlines was to get that hole repaired locally and bring the flight to India.

Air India plane grounded after hole detected in its gate

The shelter home which has now come to be known as a horror home was used for the sexual abused of young boys and girls sheltered there. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

SC gives CBI 3 more months to finish shelter home probe

MOST POPULAR

1

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

2

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

3

A simple 'NO' can set you free

4

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

5

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham