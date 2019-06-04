Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 08:55 PM IST

India, All India

NITI Aayog governing council meeting to be chaired by PM Modi

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 7:22 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 7:22 pm IST

Chief Ministers, Governors, Lieutenant-Governors, Union Ministers, and senior officials will attend the meeting.

This will be the 5th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Modi.
 This will be the 5th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog here on June 15, during which a number of issues related to social, education, health, and agriculture are likely to be discussed.

This would be the first meeting after the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre for the second time.

Chief Ministers of all states, Governors, Lieutenant-Governors, Union Ministers, and senior officials are slated to participate in the meeting.

Also, this will be the 5th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Modi.

The Governing Council is the apex body of NITI Aayog and includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, several Union Ministers and senior government officials as members.

"The meeting is expected to discuss important subjects including major issues concerning water management, agriculture, and aspirational district programme. Besides, the Council will also deliberate on security issues in districts impacted by left-wing extremism in states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh," said sources.

A day after taking the oath, Prime Minister Modi had chaired the Cabinet meeting in which a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund was approved.

The amount of scholarship has been increased from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month for boys and from Rs 2,250 per month to Rs 3,000 per month for the girls.

Tags: niti aayog, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

All the passengers in the bus hail from Aurangabad, Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

Bus accident on Badrinath highway; 16 injured

Earlier on May 22, Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him regarding the security arrangements in place for Amarnath Yatra this year. (Photo: ANI)

Police identify 10 terrorists in J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra

'Even after all the ruckus over EVMs, did you find any discrepancy in the matching of VVPATs and EVMs?' Naqvi asked. (Photo: File)

Bringing back ballot papers is like using lanterns in era of electric bulbs: Naqvi

The meeting was attended by among others External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo: File)

Investment in energy sector discussed in meeting chaired by Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

2

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

4

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

5

First leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are probably fake, but they look great

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMLife

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham