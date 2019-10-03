Kamal Haasan appeals to PM Modi to end 'haphazard banner culture'

Appeal comes a day after TN govt moved Madras HC seeking permission to put up banners citing Modi and Jinping meet.

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the “haphazard banner culture”. The appeal comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government moved the Madras High Court seeking permission to put up banners citing the meeting the PM and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mahabalipuram, later this month, reported NDTV.

Taking to Twitter, Haasan said: "While Tamil Nadu and Tamilians are struggling to cope up with the loss of Subashree's death, the Tamil Nadu Government has approached the courts to obtain permission to erect your banners."

“If you act as a pioneer in taking the first step to put an end to this haphazard banner culture, it will reflect your concern towards the sentiments of Thamizhians, and that in itself will garner you the greatest publicity possible,” Haasan added.

He also reminded PM Modi about the death of 23-year-old techie Subashree, who was knocked down by an illegal hoarding put up by an AIADMK functionary and hit by a water tanker.

Last month, the court had held officials responsible for the loss of Subhashree's life for failing to remove those structures.

Following a direction by the court, Chief Minister EK Palaniswami and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin too appealed to party cadre to not erect banners, cut outs and hoardings.

Following a series of causalities, the Madras High Court has banned erection of banners and hoardings. In 2017, another young techie Raghu, who had returned from the US, was killed in Coimbatore after his motorbike rammed a giant arch put up by the AIADMK across the highway.