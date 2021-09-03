US-India trade in goods shows increase of 40 per cent in June

The embassy upbeat with the growth set another landmark of USD 500 billion trade

US-India Trade data in goods through June show increases of over 40 per cent in US-India and India-US trade from 2020. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The US-India trade in goods showed an increase of 40 per cent in June 2021, and is on way to surpass pre-COVID -19 pandemic highs.

"2021 #US-India Trade data in goods through June show increases of over 40 per cent in US-India and India-US trade from 2020, on-track to surpass even pre-pandemic highs," tweeted the US Embassy in India.

The embassy upbeat with the growth set another landmark of USD 500 billion trade.

"This strong and growing trade relationship can anchor regional prosperity and global stability. Let's shoot for $500B!, tweeted the embassy.