Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 07:54 PM IST

India, All India

Wreckage of missing IAF's AN-32 aircraft found in Payum

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 3, 2019, 6:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2019, 6:41 pm IST

The aircraft had gone missing hours after it took off from Jorhat, Assam for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.

The aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm. (Photo: AFP)
 The aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Wreckage of an Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft which went missing on Monday afternoon, has reportedly been found.

The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat in Assam but lost contact with ground staff before its scheduled landing in Arunachal Pradesh's Menchuka airfield.

According to sources, the wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft was located by one of the several helicopters deployed for the search and rescue missions near Tato in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The aircraft had gone missing hours after it took off from Jorhat, Assam for Menchuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per news agency ANI, the IAF has launched Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Operations aircraft on a search mission to locate the AN-32 .

Tags: indian air force, an-32 aircraft, missing aircraft, jorhat airport
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘His party AAP has lost all 7 seats in 17th LS polls and Assembly polls are underway. He is doing just for the elections,’ BJP leader Vijay Goel said. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal's announcement of free ride to women a 'political gimmick': BJP’s Vijay Goel

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File)

Statue of Vidyasagar to be installed on June 11

'Earlier, he (Kumaraswamy) used to go to villages and stay there, but none of the villages had been taken care of by the then government, and now, he faces a big challenge of saving his crumbling government, therefore he wants to shift focus from it,' the Union Minister said. (Photo: File)

Sadananda Gowda says Grama Vastavya is a 'gimmick' to shift focus from coalition

AIIA President Mohammad Sajid Rashidi

AIIA chief seeks strict punishment for Madrassa teacher

MOST POPULAR

1

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

2

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

3

A simple 'NO' can set you free

4

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

5

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham