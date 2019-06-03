Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

Party made us leader, shouldn't forget it: Biplab Deb on Sudip Roy's removal

Deb made these remarks while replying to a question about the reason behind Roy Barman's axing from the state cabinet.

The charge of ministries held by Barman was allocated to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma. (Photo: ANI)
 The charge of ministries held by Barman was allocated to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

Agartala: In the wake of the removal of Tripura health minister Sudip Roy Barman from the state Cabinet, Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday said a leader should not forget the organisation, which selects him as a leader and bestows responsibility on him.



On being asked to comment on Barman's claim that he was able to satisfy the public with his work but not the chief minister, Deb said, "It is a different issue that who satisfies whom but the public, party and the organization should be satisfied with one's activity."

"I belong to a party, organization and only because of that I could become a public leader. I have born and brought up here but four years back as an individual non-one knew me? Today people know me only because of my party and organization. The party selected me as a leader and gave me responsibility. Now if I forget my party and organization, it should not happen," he added.

Tripura Minister Sudip Roy Barman was on Friday removed from the state cabinet, while the charges held by him were allocated to the state's Chief Minister and his deputy.

Barman held multiple portfolios and had the charge of the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, IT, Science and Technology and Public Work Department (Drinking Water and Sanitation).

The charge of ministries held by Barman was allocated to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

