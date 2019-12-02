Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 05:24 AM IST

Pollution crisis ‘disaster for all’, says Spain envoy

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
The Spanish ambassador also referred to the patterns of regular floods that have wreaked havoc every year in some part of India or the other.

Jose R. Baranano
New Delhi: Spanish ambassador to India Jose R. Baranano has described India’s pollution problem as a “disaster for all”. The comments comes even as Spain is all set to host the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties (COP) from Monday. The much-anticipated international conference will be held in Spanish capital Madrid from December 2 to 13. Spain is playing a leading role in the world on the issue of combating climate change and protecting the environment.

Speaking to this newspaper on the pollution problem that is rampant in northern India, Mr Baranano said, “It is a disaster for all. It is causing a big damage to the population. It is affecting children. We are increasing the number of air-purifiers (at offices and residences). We are sealing a number of windows. We are wearing masks. It is affecting everyone. Someone has to stop.”

In an apparent reference to the practice of stubble-burning in states like Punjab, the Spanish envoy suggested some change in the crop patterns as a possible solution, while at the same time pointing out the “government’s responsibility to its citizens”.

The Spanish ambassador also referred to the patterns of regular floods that have wreaked havoc every year in some part of India or the other, whether it was in Mumbai in 2005 and subsequent years, the Kashmir Valley in 2014, Chennai in 2015 or Patna this year. Referring to the phenomena of global warming, the Spanish ambassador said that as temperatures rise, the air absorbs more moisture and finally when it can support no more, it pours abnormally instead of raining as normal.

“The climate pattern is changing,” Mr Baranano pointed out.

The Spanish envoy referred to the commitment of his country to protect the global environment.

He pointed out that when South American nation Chile expressed its inability to host the conference, Spain had stepped in at very short notice. Speaking about the urgent need to protect the planet, the Spanish ambassador said, “Expectations are high. The world is in a complicated situation. We need to do something. It is time to act. The cost of not acting is much higher.”

