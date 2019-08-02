Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 08:38 AM IST

India, All India

We have genuine trade, economic interests in SCS: MEA

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 7:31 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 7:31 am IST

New Delhi has been conducting oil exploration activities in cooperation with Hanoi within waters that Vietnam considers being its own EEZ.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo: File/ANI)
 MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo: File/ANI)

New Delhi: India on Thursday made it clear that there had been no stop in Indian oil exploration activities (in Vietnamese waters) despite reports of brewing tension between China and Vietnam in South China Sea. The MEA said India had “significant economic and trade interests” in the area and had a “genuine interests” in “access to major waterways” in that region.

“To the best of my knowledge, there is no stoppage of (Indian) oil exploration,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question. He said there was “no change in our position”.

Even as tension brews between old rivals China and Vietnam in waters that Vietnam views as part of its Economic Exclusive Zone (EEZ), sources had earlier said there are indications that India is hoping that both Beijing and Hanoi resolve the issue bilaterally. Vietnam and China have a maritime dispute in the region. However, New Delhi is understood to be watching the situation closely in the wake of reports of Chinese naval vessels monitoring activity in waters that Vietnam considers its own EEZ.

New Delhi has been conducting oil exploration activities in cooperation with Hanoi within waters that Vietnam considers being its own EEZ. Diplomatic sources indicated to this newspaper that the reported movement of Chinese vessels in waters in the area — that seems to have triggered the latest round of maritime tension between China and Vietnam — could be “somewhat near” to the site of Indian oil exploration efforts in the maritime region.

New Delhi is treading cautiously since the countdown has already begun to the second informal summit in India in October this year between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar will also visit China next month. New Delhi is keen that the upward momentum in Sino-Indian ties should not be derailed.

Both Vietnam and China are believed to be keeping India in the loop about the developments. So far as Indian oil block exploration efforts with Vietnam are concerned, the ONGC-Videsh already has a presence in Vietnam. It had earlier been agreed with Vietnam that more productive oil blocks would be offered to India. A then senior Indian government official had stated in January last year that India looks forward to such oil blocks being offered. New Delhi’s position then had made it amply clear that India would not allow the reported Chinese objections in this regard to deter it from oil exploration efforts.

Tags: raveesh kumar, economic exclusive zone
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The victim did not disclose about the incident to anyone as she was in shock. (Photo: Representational)

Zero FIR filed against 4 for raping 19-yr-old in Mumbai

Police registered the case and an investigation is underway. (Photo: ANI)

State-level wrestler Kuldeep found dead in Panipat

Thakur won from Bhopal by defeating Singh by over 3 lakh votes. (Photo: File)

HC issues notice to Pragya Thakur on petition challenging her election

Commandos of women district reserve group (DRG) of Chhattisgarh police, in action.

Bastar conflict: Tribal women commandos open new chapter

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s radical iPhone redesign revealed in stunning leak

2

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

3

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

4

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

5

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham