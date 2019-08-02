Friday, Aug 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:26 AM IST

Report by Ayodhya mediation panel to be taken up by SC today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 2, 2019, 8:42 am IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2019, 8:42 am IST

The panel submitted its report on Thursday in a sealed cover about the progress made in the in-camera mediation proceedings.

 Last year, the court referred the dispute for mediation and had set up the panel. The panel was asked to hold talks to explore an amicable settlement. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The report submitted by the mediation panel in the Ayodhya land dispute will be reviewed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

On July 18, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the three-member mediation panel to inform the court about the outcome of the proceedings by August 1.

Last year, the court referred the dispute for mediation and had set up the panel. The panel was asked to hold talks to explore an amicable settlement. The three member panel includes spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, senior advocate Sriram Panchu and former top court judge FM Kalifulla.

Read | Ayodhya mediators: Retd SC judge, spiritual guru, lawyer to resolve dispute

Besides the Chief Justice, the other judges in the constitution bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

