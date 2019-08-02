Oppn again accuses govt of bulldozing bills in Lok Sabha

Union minister for parliamentary Affairs Mr Prahlad Joshi’s efforts to reason out went in vain as the members kept protesting.

New Delhi: Members of the Opposition on Thursday accused the government of bulldozing its way in Lok Sabha and bringing bills without sufficient prior notice. They said that this is increasingly becoming the new norm and Parliament could not function at the “whims and fancies of anyone”. The protest subsided only after Speaker Om Birla intervened, saying he would personally ensure that Bills are circulated to members at least one day in advance.

Several members began the day’s proceedings with a protest after the government listed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019 for consideration and passage on Thursday. The Opposition claimed that the information about the Bill was circulated to them late at night and it did not get enough time to prepare. “Sir, they (government) are bringing Bills one after another daily without consulting us or bringing to our notice. We get to know at 10 pm which Bills are coming next day. How will I prepare my members (to speak on the Bill)? How will I prepare Speaker’s list? We should get at least two days advance time to prepare, at least 48 hours (sic),” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Trinamul Congress (TMC) MP Prof. Sougata Ray argued that in Wedn-esday’s List of Business only three Bills were listed in which Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill was not mentioned. “Suddenly, this morning we find that the Insolvency and Ban-kruptcy Code (Amend-ment) Bill has been listed in today’s List of Busin-ess. The Bill on POCSO has been listed and also the Arbitration and Conc-iliation Bill has also been included. Neither the minister of parliamentary affairs, nor his minister of state, nor the secretary-general can change Parl-iamentary functioning at their will,” Mr Ray said.

Several other Opposition MPs echoed the same views. “Power is being exercised very capriciously and whimsically… You have power. You have the power to throw all of us out immediately in five minutes. There is no difficulty in understanding that. You can say this… The power is being exercised arbitrarily. While everyone is ready for one Bill, you are bringing another Bill…” said Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC.

Union minister for parliamentary Affairs Mr Prahlad Joshi’s efforts to reason out went in vain as the members kept protesting. “This is an extended period of Session. The purpose of extension is that there is very serious and important Government Business to be considered. That is the reason for the extension of the Session. I earnestly appeal to you to cooperate with the Government,” Mr Joshi said. His deputy Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mr Arjun Ram Meghwal too tried to counter the opposition by saying that Bills are brought only after discussion in Business Advisory Committee.

Ultimately the Speaker had the last word on this when he promised that all these issues will be discussed in BAC and he will personally ensure that Bills are circulated well in time for the members to prepare for discussions. He added his office will also separately keep leaders informed about Bills to be brought in the House.

“We have come to understand or generally, the practice is that if the Bill is not taken up on the given day, it will be taken up the next day. But suddenly, a new practice has come up that till 9 o’ clock, 10 o’ clock or 11 o’ clock, we have to wait for the Revised List of Business, and completely new Bills are brought in. Every day, this is becoming the practice. There is a decorum to be followed in this House. I am sure, the Government also does not want to spoil that. We all want to work together. You wanted to extend the House. We are cooperating with you but you cannot take us for granted to this extent. You have to respect the hon. Members.…” said DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.