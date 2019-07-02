Mumbai crawls after spell of heavy rains

While several trains were delayed on central line, 14 express trains were cancelled on western line and 25 were delayed or rescheduled.

Mumbai: In the last two days, Mumbai received around 540 mm of rainfall making it the highest downpour in a two-day period in a decade.

Since June 30, Mumbai had been witnessing heavy rains incessantly, which continued throughout the next day, leading to flooding. The Meteorological Department warned of “extremely heavy” rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5.

Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at “serious risk of flooding” between July 3 and 5. “Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could ha-mper normal life,” it said. All three lines—harbour, central and western—were affected, as many railway stations were flooded.

While several trains were delayed on central line, 14 express trains were cancelled on western line and 25 were delayed or rescheduled. Over 100 suburban trains were cancelled.

At the time of going to press, central railway services had come to a halt due to severe waterlogging at Kurla.

Vidyavihar and Kurla had were Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas like Wadala, Sion, Parel, Mulund, Hindmata among others.

The local trains between Marine Line and Churchgate were delayed in the morning after construction material from the repair work in Marine Line station fell on overhead equipment wire, which was restored by 11 am.

Monorail services were also hit due to heavy rainfall on Monday. Flight operations to and from Mumbai International Airport Limited were delayed by a minimum of 30 minutes due to low visibility, according to an official from MIAL.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas like Wadala, Sion, Parel, Mulund, Hindmata among others where children were seen playing in a puddle of accumulated water during noon. Long traffic jams were experienced in Powai, Kurla and parts of western express highway, which was augmented by potholes.