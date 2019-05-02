Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 05:32 AM IST

India, All India

Naxal blast act of desperation, says Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 2, 2019
Updated : May 2, 2019, 2:06 am IST

The Naxals used a high intensity land mine to blow the vehicle in which the security personnel were travelling.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: The Centre is closely monitoring the situation in wake of a major Naxal attack in Maharashtra’s Maoist-infested Gadchiroli district in which 15 commandos of the state police were killed. The Naxals used a high intensity land mine to blow the vehicle in which the security personnel were travelling.

Sources said Union home minister Rajnath Singh was personally keeping a close watch on the security situation in the region. The home minister also spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured all possible assistance from the Centre. Sources said Centre was even willing rush additional Central para-military forces if the state government desired.

The Home Minister described the Naxal attack as an “act of cowardice and desperation.” Sources said this was largely in retaliation to the ongoing security operations in Gadchiroli area which also witnessed a large voter turnout during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections even though Naxal outfits had called for a ban of the election process.

“Attack on Maharashtra police personnel in Gadchiroli is an act of cowardice and desperation. We are providing all assistance needed by the state government. The home ministry is in constant touch with the state administration,” the home minister said in a statement.

 Mr Singh added that the country was extremely proud of the valour of police personnel and their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain.

