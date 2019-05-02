Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 11:46 AM IST

'942 bombings since 2014, PM needs to open his ears and listen': Rahul

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 2, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 11:29 am IST

The tweet came hours after Maoist attack in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli on Wednesday in which 15 security personnel and a civilian was killed.

Gandhi tweeted: 'The PM says since 2014 sounds of blasts can’t be heard in India. Pulwama...Pathankot..Uri...Gadchiroli...and 942 other major bombings since 2014.' (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that no major blasts had taken place in India since 2014, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said there had been as many as 942 major bombings over the past five years.

Gandhi tweeted: “The PM says since 2014 the sounds of blasts can’t be heard in India. Pulwama...Pathankot..Uri...Gadchiroli...and 942 other major bombings since 2014.”

“The PM needs to open his ears and listen,” he added.

The tweet came hours after the Maoist attack in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli on Wednesday in which 15 security personnel and a civilian was killed.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also slammed the Modi government alleging that “fake chest thumping” characterises the BJP-led government’s narrative towards national security.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram targeted PM Modi last week over his remark that there were no blasts during his tenure.

Chidambaram posted a list of blasts and questioned in a tweet, “Is it due to memory loss or due to a compulsive habit...will someone please read to the PM".

 

On Wednesday, the Congress condemned the attack and party president expressed his condolences.

