BJP reaches halfway mark in Tripura and Nagaland, NPP ahead in Meghalaya

BJP workers gather outside the party office during counting of votes for Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Agartala: When the counting of votes progressing in three northeastern states where Assembly elections were held, BJP's lead has crossed half-way mark in Nagaland and Tripura while the ruling NPP is ahead in Meghalaya.

The ruling BJP was on course to retain power in Tripura as the party reached the halfway mark in the latest trends amid the ongoing counting of votes on Thursday.

According to the latest data shared by the Election Commission at 11.30 am, the BJP was leading in 31 seats while the CPIM-Congress alliance was leading in 16 seats (11& 5 seats respectively). The Tipra Motha Party is leading in 11 seats.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency, was leading Congress' Asish Kumar Saha by 1,321 votes.

Manik Saha secured 16,446 votes till 11.30am, with his vote share at 50.15 per cent.

State BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee was trailing Congress candidate Gopal Chandra Roy.

Bhattacharjee secured 44.81 per cent votes, according to the latest data, while Roy garnered 50.28 per cent votes.

According to exit poll projections, the BJP, which created history in 2018 by wresting the state from the Left, was ahead of its rivals.

In Nagaland, the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance won two seats and is leading in 30 seats, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday. The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi while BJP candidate P Bashangmongba Chang won the Tuensang Sadar-I seat by defeating his nearest NCP rival Toyan Chang by 5,644 votes.

Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland Assembly seats started at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs.

As per trends available for 55 out of 60 seats, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was ahead in 20 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in 10 seats, the EC website said. The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat sharing agreement.

NDPP supremo and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 6,000 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP nominee Y Patton is leading by over 100 votes in Tyui seat in Wokha.

Two of the four women candidates Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP are also leading in Dimapur-III and Western Angami seats.

Independent candidates are leading in five seats and Nationalist Congress Party nominees was ahead in five constituencies.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) candidates are leading in two seats while LJP (Ram Vilas) nominees leading in three seats.

Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27. The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.

In Meghalaya, the ruling NPP was leading in 22 seats, while the UDP was ahead in seven, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

The BJP and the Congress were leading in six seats each, while the Trinamool Congress was ahead in five and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) in four seats.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) was ahead in two seats, while two Independent candidates were also leading. People's Democratic Front was leading in one seat, as per latest trends available for 55 out of 59 constituencies.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat with a margin of just 44 votes over his nearest rival Bernard N Marak of the BJP.

State Congress president Vincent H Pala was trailing behind NPP's Santa Mary Shylla by 620 votes in the Sutnga Saipung seat.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC was leading from the Songsak seat by 457 votes over NPP's ND Shira.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh was trailing behind Batskhem Ryntathiang of the Congress by 54 votes in Mairang constituency.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am amid tight security. The votes are being counted at 13 centres.

Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.