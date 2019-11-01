Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:37 AM IST

No talks for inclusion into Modi Cabinet, says Nitish

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 7:11 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 7:11 am IST

KC Tyagi said the party may consider the proposal if there was an invitation from PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: File)
Patna: Dismissing speculation about the JD(U)’s inclusion in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said Thursday that “there is no basis to such claims.

No talks have taken place”.

This comes a day after JD(U) national spokesman K.C. Tyagi spoke about joining the Cabinet and said the party may consider the proposal if there was an invitation from PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

“We may welcome the move if Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah take the initiative for the party’s proportionate representation in government”, Mr Tyagi said Wednesday soon after Mr Nitish Kumar addressed his JD(U) national council after re-election as party president.

