Wednesday, May 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:31 PM IST

India, All India

BSP-SP worried about BJP’s popularity among masses: PM Modi in Ayodhya

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 1, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2019, 1:09 pm IST

PM Modi said, 'Whenever they see the support for me among the people, the blood pressure of SP and BSP shoots up.'

Attacking opposition on tackling terrorism, he asserted that only a strong government at the Centre can fight terror. (Photo: File)
 Attacking opposition on tackling terrorism, he asserted that only a strong government at the Centre can fight terror. (Photo: File)

Ambedkar Nagar: Attacking the newly-formed alliance of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they are worried about the BJP’s popularity among the masses.

Addressing a rally near Ayodhya, PM Modi said, “Whenever they see the support for me among the people, the blood pressure of SP and BSP shoots up.”

“Be it SP, BSP or Congress, they all did the same. Behen ji (Mayawati) used the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar but her actions were opposite to what he stood for. SP used the name of Lohia ji but they destroyed the law and order situation in UP when they were in power,” Modi said.

Attacking opposition on tackling terrorism, he asserted that only a strong government at the Centre can fight terror. Modi said that terror organisations across border are hoping for a weak government in India.

“From our neighbourhood, all they do is export terror and terrorism. It is important for a government that can tackle terrorism to come to power,” said PM Modi.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, narendra modi, bsp-sp alliance
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

The footage aired left social media abuzz with speculations about the next move of the canny Bihar satrap who has made many a turnaround in the last about half decade. (Photo: File)

Nitish sits wearing wry smile as Modi chants 'Vande Mataram'

Earlier, kids were overwhelmingly chanted Congress' hotly propogated slogan - 'Chowkidar chor hai, chowkidar chor hai.' (Photo: Screengrab)

Shh!: Priyanka Gandhi to children as they raises slogan abusing PM Modi

Modi said names of prospective prime ministers are popping up from every

PM recalls 1954 Kumbh Mela stampede at election rally in UP

Tej Yadav, the BSF jawan was sacked for his video complaining about food. (Photo: ANI)

Will go to SC: SP's Tej Bahadur Yadav after rejection of his nomination

MOST POPULAR

1

Shh!: Priyanka Gandhi to children as they raises slogan abusing PM Modi

2

Watch: Kiara Advani chops off her hair on camera; gets trolled by fans

3

Detailed insight on how the world's largest democracy casts its ballots

4

IPL 2019: The success story of Delhi Capitals

5

Strolling mare: Frankurt’s much talked about attraction

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham