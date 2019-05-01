BSP-SP worried about BJP’s popularity among masses: PM Modi in Ayodhya

PM Modi said, 'Whenever they see the support for me among the people, the blood pressure of SP and BSP shoots up.'

Ambedkar Nagar: Attacking the newly-formed alliance of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they are worried about the BJP’s popularity among the masses.

Addressing a rally near Ayodhya, PM Modi said, “Whenever they see the support for me among the people, the blood pressure of SP and BSP shoots up.”

“Be it SP, BSP or Congress, they all did the same. Behen ji (Mayawati) used the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar but her actions were opposite to what he stood for. SP used the name of Lohia ji but they destroyed the law and order situation in UP when they were in power,” Modi said.

Attacking opposition on tackling terrorism, he asserted that only a strong government at the Centre can fight terror. Modi said that terror organisations across border are hoping for a weak government in India.

“From our neighbourhood, all they do is export terror and terrorism. It is important for a government that can tackle terrorism to come to power,” said PM Modi.

