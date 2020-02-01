Army, ITBP create corona quarantine centres

Facilities will house people returning from China for and will monitor them of suspected infection.

New Delhi: Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police have created quarantine facilities where families and students arriving from Wuhan, China can be monitored for any signs of coronavirus infection.

Air India is sending a special flight to rescue Indians struck in Wuhan which has been hit by coronavirus.

Indian Army has created a quarantine facility near Manesar where 300 Indian students arriving from Wuhan, China can be monitored for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors for any signs of coronavirus infection.

ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) has created a facility swiftly near ITBP Chhawla Camp, New Delhi for quarantine of 600 Indian families arriving from Wuhan. These families will be monitored by a qualified team of doctors, to watch for any signs of infection. They will be hosted by ITBP. Families and children will be taken to this facility from the Airport.

Indian Army officials said that screening and quarantine will be a two step process. "The first one being screening at airport followed by quarantine at Manesar and if any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC)," said the officials. The

screening at the airport will be done by a joint team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and Airport Health Authority (APHO).

During the screening they will be classified into three groups: suspect case, close contact case and non - contact case. The suspect case will be individuals with any signs of fever and/or cough and/or respiratory distress will be directly transferred to BHDC.

The close contact will be any individual without symptoms but having visited a seafood/animal market or a health facility or having come into contact with a Chinese person with symptoms in the last 14 days. They will be escorted in an earmarked vehicle directly to the quarantine facility.

The non-contact case will be any individual without any symptom or contact. He or she will also be clubbed along with the close contact category and sent to the quarantine facility.

Indian Army officials said that the facility consists of accommodation barracks for the students, administrative areas and medical facility area.