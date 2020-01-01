Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020 | Last Update : 04:51 AM IST

India, All India

Hundreds of animals sacrificed in Odisha

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jan 1, 2020, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2020, 2:01 am IST

The tribals marched in a procession to the ritual site at Khairguda in the morning and performed animal sacrifice.

Tribal practicising ‘Sulia Yatra’ at Khairguda village in Odisha’s Balangir district believe it brings good luck and prosperity.
 Tribal practicising ‘Sulia Yatra’ at Khairguda village in Odisha’s Balangir district believe it brings good luck and prosperity.

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of tribals on Tuesday observed the annual “Sulia Yatra” at Khairguda village in Odisha’s Balangir district sacrificing animals despite appeals by the local administration and social activists to refrain from the gory practice.

Also, an appeal by chief Sulia priest Biranchi Kuanr to shun the ritual of animal slaughter fell on deaf ears of the tribals.

The tribals marched in a procession to the ritual site at Khairguda in the morning and performed animal sacrifice.

To “propitiate” the presiding deity, the devotees throng the Khairguda village of Kultapada panchayat under Tusura police limits of Balangir district on the second Tuesday of Pousa month every year with hens and goats for sacrifice. They believe that offering blood of animals and birds to Sulia, their traditional deity, brings good harvest resulting in prosperity and happiness to their families and the community as a whole.

Notably, there had been a tussle between the district administration and Zilla Adivasi Sangha in the past following a 2005 Odisha high court order to abolish such practice and mass killing of animals.

But after the Supreme Court’s verdict in September 2017 to respect tribal rituals and traditions, the district administration has kept itself away from opposing the animal offering.

Tags: sulia yatra

Latest From India

Sun sign astrologers take this basic 12-fold division and relate all the current movements of all the planets to each other, using traditional rules to divine meanings for each sign separately.

This new year, start learning a dance that reflects your sun sign

elecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G networks. (Photo: AP)

Huawei thanks India govt for 5G trials permission

Bogged down by growing tendency of government employees taking part in the ongoing anti-CAA protests, the Director of Higher Education Assam has issued a notice to all principals of government and provincialised colleges in the state asking them to ensure strict compliance of Assam Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965, which debars government employees from giving any statement or opinion against the government. (Photo: ANI)

Assam: Govt staff barred from flaying state policies

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Nitish Kumar: All’s well with NDA in Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham