Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:40 AM IST

Entertainment, Music

Veteran music composer Khayyam passes away

ANI
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 9:25 am IST

Tributes started to pour in as soon as news of the musician's demise came in.

Khayyam.
 Khayyam.

Mumbai: Legendary music director-composer Khayyam famed for his compositions in films like 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan' breathed his last at the age of 92 on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai.

The veteran breathed his last at 9:30 pm at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sujay Hospital in Juhu where he was in critical condition after being admitted with age-related illness a few days ago, informed Pritam Sharma, spokesperson for Khayyamji's Trust.

Tributes started to pour in as soon as news of the musician's demise came in.
Calling his demise "saddening", Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt condolences and express grief over the music icon's death.
"India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever. He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening," he tweeted.

"Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa'n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun," Lata Mangeshkar tweeted.

"Khayyam sahab mujhe apni choti behen maante the. Wo mere liye apni khas pasand ke gaane banaate the.Unke saath kaam karte waqt bahut accha lagta tha aur thoda darr bhi lagta tha kyo ki wo bade perfectionist the.Unki shayari ki samajh bahut kamaal thi, " she added in a subsequent tweet.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Khayyam, music composer Salim Merchant took to his Twitter and wrote, "The Legend Khayyam saab passed away this eve at 9.28 pm. What a huge loss to the Music & Film world. I was by his side all day today with @TalatAziz2 bhai & Bina Aziz. May Allah bless his Soul.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, better known as Khayyam, began his career in music from the city of Ludhiana at the tender age of 17. He got his first big break in blockbuster 'Umrao Jaan' through which he made his permanent place in Bollywood industry.

The musician was honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2011 and was bestowed the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007.

He won National Award, and also a Filmfare Award, besides a few other tributes for composing music for the movie which stars Rekha, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Khayyam's non-film songs are equally loved by his fans, especially 'Paaon Padun Tore Shyam,' 'Brij Mein Laut Chalo' and 'Ghazab Kiya Tere Vaade pe Aitbaar Kiya'.

He also gave music for late Meena Kumari's album, 'I Write, I Recite' featuring 'nazms' (poems) sung by her.

Tags: khayyam, khayyam demise, great indian musician, narendra modi, lata mangeshkar, khayyam death, bollywood news, narendra modi tweets

Latest From Entertainment

Subhash Chaudhary and Suumit Shah.

Subhash Chaudhary and Suumit Shah reach millions with their entertainment content

Adholokam

The sky's the limit

Andrew Kanga

A Jazz-y romance

Hema Malini

The unseen classics

MOST POPULAR

1

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

2

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

3

UP man who let wife go with lover in exchange for 71 sheep, held for theft

4

2019 iPhone 11 Pro to steal stunning Note 10 feature

5

51 years after IAF aircraft went missing, parts of AN-12 BL-534 recovered

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham