Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'

Mumbai: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69.

Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

President, Vice President, PM condole demise of Bappi Lahiri

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri.

President Kovind said that Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer and his songs found popularity not only in India but abroad.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for a long time. Condolences to his family and fans," Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted President in a tweet.

Extending condolences to Lahiri's family and followers, Naidu said that the country has lost yet another veteran singer and composer.

"In the demise of Shri Bappi Lahiri, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!" the Vice President said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences over the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri and said that his lively nature will be missed by everyone.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also condoled the demise of the singer and said that Bappi Lahiri's death is an irreparable loss to the music world.

"Eminent singer-composer Bappi Lahiri ji has passed away. He made a global recognition with his unique voice and amazing music. People of all ages were fans of his tunes. His death is an irreparable loss to the music world. May God rest the departed soul, condolences to the family members," said the Lok Sabha speaker.