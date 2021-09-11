Saturday, Sep 11, 2021 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

  Entertainment   In Other News  11 Sep 2021  'RRR' release date gets postponed
Entertainment, In Other News

'RRR' release date gets postponed

ANI
Published : Sep 11, 2021, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2021, 4:23 pm IST

Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson

Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. (DC File Photo)
 Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. (DC File Photo)

Mumbai: Movie buffs will have to wait a little longer to watch 'RRR' as the makers have postponed the release date of the magnum opus.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

 

"#RRR RELEASE PUSHED AHEAD... #RRRMovie - which was slated for release on 13 Oct 2021 - will not release on the said date... Since cinemas across the world aren't fully functional... New date to be announced soon," Taran tweeted.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

It was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production too, and the shooting was resumed in October last year.

 

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers have postponed this date too.

The film will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

Tags: rrr movie, ss rajamouli, ram charan, jr ntr, alia bhatt, ajay devgn, samuthirakani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Sidharth died of a heart attack on September 2. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Bigg Boss OTT pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Siddharth shared a screenshot of a post that read

Netizen mourns death of 'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth instead of Sidharth Shukla

ABBA is one of the most popular musical artists in history, having sold hundreds of millions of albums worldwide since its formation in Sweden, 1972. (ANI)

ABBA set to make their return after 40 years with new album, virtual concer

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model. (Photo: Twitter)

TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham