'RRR' release date gets postponed

Mumbai: Movie buffs will have to wait a little longer to watch 'RRR' as the makers have postponed the release date of the magnum opus.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

"#RRR RELEASE PUSHED AHEAD... #RRRMovie - which was slated for release on 13 Oct 2021 - will not release on the said date... Since cinemas across the world aren't fully functional... New date to be announced soon," Taran tweeted.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

It was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production too, and the shooting was resumed in October last year.

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13 this year, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers have postponed this date too.

The film will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.