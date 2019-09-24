Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:38 AM IST

Find out how Joaquin Phoenix reacted over question on 'Joker' instigating violence

ANI
Published : Sep 24, 2019, 9:01 am IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2019, 9:01 am IST

The flick has also earned some criticism for the violence it portrays, and the sympathy shown to its murderous main character.

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.

Washington DC: American actor Joaquin Phoenix who is receiving appreciations for his role in the upcoming film 'Joker,' recently stepped away from an interview after he was asked about his film potentially inspiring violence.

The role of the 44-year-old actor has been gaining rave reviews and high praise, including a surprising Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival last month, reported People. But the flick has also earned some criticism for the violence it portrays, and the sympathy shown to its murderous main character.

In an interview with U.K.'s The Telegraph, journalist Robbie Collin asked Phoenix if he was worried the movie might "perversely end up inspiring exactly the kind of people it's about, with potentially tragic results," reported People. "Why? Why would you...? No, no," Phoenix said before leaving the room, according to Collin.

The Telegraph reports Phoenix left the interview for an hour as he talked to a press agent with Warner Bros., the studio behind the Todd Phillips-directed film. The outlet reports the actor returned and explained he panicked because he did not consider the question, reported People.

