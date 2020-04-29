Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Irrfan Khan, India's finest actor, dies after grim battle against cancer

PTI
Published : Apr 29, 2020, 1:16 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2020, 1:16 pm IST

Just hours before the death,his spokesman had released a defiant statement

Irrfan Khan, Bollywood actor.
 Irrfan Khan, Bollywood actor.

Mumbai: Acclaimed film actor Irrfan Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer, a statement from his representative said. He was 54.

The death came hours after his spokesman released a defiant statement that the actor was fighting hard.

The Maqbool actor, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, lost his mother in Jaipur just four days ago. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

"It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.

"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'," the statement read.

Tags: irrfan khan, hindi film actor, indian actor, life of pi, slumdog millionaire
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

