Rangoli Chandel accuses Aditya Pancholi of extorting Rs 1 cr from Kangana Ranaut

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 6:30 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 6:38 pm IST

The 'Queen' actor's sister also revealed that she had filed a case of physical abuse against Pancholi in 2007.

Rangoli Chandel accuses Aditya Pancholi. (Photo: Twitter)
Mumbai: Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has accused Aditya Pancholi of extorting money from the actress. The 'Queen' actor's sister also revealed that she had filed a case of physical abuse against Pancholi in 2007.

In her latest tweet series, Rangoli alleged that Pancholi billed Kangana Rs 1 crore for grocery expenses when she was homeless for three months. She further claimed that he asked for more money later and sent her a 'message of extortion' in 2016. She wrote, "Whoever it may concern, complain against Pancholi had been lodged in 2007 for physical abuse harassment and extortion, he has taken more than 1cr from Kangana saying he has fed her for 3 months when she was homeless ( grocery bill of three months )..."

She also accused the actor's wife Zarina Wahab of supporting her husband in filing too many cases against the 'Manikarnika' actress who is too busy with her work. Chandel then added that due to this, she has revived the cases on her sister's behalf.

She wrote. "but he wanted more money after that, last message of extortion I myslef received from him was in 2016 which has been submitted to cops and now FIR has been lodged, she had absolutely no time for all this."

The Mumbai Police on Thursday lodged a rape case against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi on a complaint filed by a well-known actress.

