Hyderabad Airport authorities respond to Riteish Deshmukh's tweet; read here

ANI
Published : May 28, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 10:16 am IST

The 40-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to share a video from the Airport Lounge where he got stuck after the power went off.

 Riteish Deshmukh.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh faced trouble at the Hyderabad Airport Lounge and made sure to address the issue and report it to the authorities.

Along with a short clip, he wrote, "So we were at the Hyderabad Airport Lounge - suddenly the power goes off- the way in & out is an elevator that shuts down. The only exit door is locked in a chain (Incase of FIRE it's a tragedy waiting to happen)."

 

Riteish went on to add that "public exits can't be locked in case of emergencies" and asked the authorities to "wake up". He explained the situation further and wrote, "Security personnel refuses to give permission to open the door at the cost of passengers missing their flight. Wake up Hyderabad airport Authority - public exits can't be locked in case of emergencies."

The airport authorities quickly responded to Riteish's tweet and wrote, "We regret the inconvenience caused. It was a minor technical snag which was resolved immediately. Please be rest assured that our Airport Terminals are safety compliant. In an event of any emergency, the glass doors can be broken. Passenger safety is of utmost importance to us."

 

In another tweet, they added, "Hi Riteish, thank you for your valuable observation. In the current set up, there is a manual lock - the key is placed in a box next to the glass door and can be accessed in case of an emergency."

Twitter users also commented after watching the actor's video. One person wrote, "This is the airport which had been ranked as one of the best airports in the world recently.

Another user said, "That's so sad..emergency exit are meant for emergency situations and throughout India, we see these doors nonfunctional. Be it airports, malls, cinema hall, etc."

While others worried about the actor's safety advised him to stay calm.

