Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 05:13 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'Jabariya Jodi' director Prashant Singh receives threat calls; details inside

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 4:00 pm IST

Considering the film's realistic subject, the director Prashant Singh is getting threat calls from real baahubalis of the nation.

Prashant Singh.
 Prashant Singh.

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are on a promotional spree as both of them were recently spotted in Delhi promoting their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. Considering the film's realistic subject, the director Prashant Singh is getting threat calls from the real baahubalis of the nation!

Prashant Singh hails from the heartland, so he knows a lot about the powerful people who are in the business of groom kidnapping. Prashant himself has crafted Sidharth’s (Malhotra) style, be it his dressing style or the dialect. Most of the film’s elements have been inspired by real-life baahubalis. But, despite the threats, the makers are determined to release it in the heartland.

The upcoming Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi is making quite a buzz. The quirky trailer promises lots of fun, and the theme of the film is ‘jabariya vivaah’ (forced marriage).

Apparently, the film is based on real-life couples and real-life groom kidnappers from parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The topic has been dealt with in the most sensitive and fun manner possible, it has not gone down well with the baahubalis (strongmen) in the areas. They have reached out to Prashant Singh and called him asking not to promote the film and objecting to its release.

Prashant got this threat calls immediately after the trailer launch. Unknown people are constantly calling him, asking him to avoid promoting the film and to not even release it. The baahubalis are feeling insecure and scared of being exposed.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

Tags: jabariya jodi, baahubalis of bihar, sidharth malhotra, parineeti chopra, prashant singh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Anil Kapoor.

Here's why 'Jhakaas' Anil Kapoor is the favourite meme of millennials

Mahesh Babu in a still from 'Spyder.'

Something super exciting coming up for superstar Mahesh Babu’s fans; find out

Mahira movie still.

Mahira movie review: A brave attempt

Joe Jonas with his dogs. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

MOST POPULAR

1

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

2

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

3

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

4

Manufacture in US, not China to avoid tariffs, Trump tells Apple

5

Claw ANC7 review: Noise-cancellation on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham