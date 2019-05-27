Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Ranveer Singh to play Gujarati man in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'; details inside

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 27, 2019, 9:46 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 10:03 am IST

The first-timer will be directing Ranveer in what is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat.

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Films are coming together on what Ranveer calls ‘a miracle script’ penned by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The first-timer will be directing Ranveer in what is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat. The film is being produced by YRF’s homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered Divyang, and it will go on floors this October.

Ranveer has stamped his superstardom with his incredible body of work. He’s been consistently collaborating with all the top film-makers of the country. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Rohit Shetty, from Zoya Akhtar and Kabir Khan to Karan Johar – he has been a favourite of the biggest names in the business. He has also been displaying exceptional script-sense in selecting projects. He has instinctively backed stories like Padmaavat, in which he wowed the world with his portrayl of an anti-hero in Alauddin Khillji and extended his extraordinary range in Gully Boy, a content film that went on to become a blockbuster. Today, he has amassed nationwide love as an actor across all demographics. So, naturally, when Ranveer decides to back a rank new-comer, one can assume that Divyang is a very special talent to watch out for.

Ranveer says, “I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest film-makers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision. All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I’m glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after 83.”

Ranveer adds, “Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience- its a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humourous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across.”

Maneesh says, “For a producer and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that is a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang’s script is a great example of this balance and we are all very excited to have him helm it. What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I ‘paying it forward’. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content driven mass entertainer.”

Tags: ranveer singh, jayeshbhai jordaar, gujarati man, 83
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Akshay Kumar with Asha Bhosle. (Photo: Instagram)

Chai Pe Charcha! Akshay Kumar spends Sunday evening with melody queen Asha Bhosle

The picture shared by Shweta on her Instagram was captioned, “In the blink of an eye — congratulations Gus you made it”.

Bachchans celebrate Agastya’s graduation

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan

David Dhawan quashes Varun’s wedding rumours

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor happy to have son-in-law Anand

MOST POPULAR

1

Surprise! Full-screen Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone coming 2020

2

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

3

Try out these special Disney, Pixar wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10

4

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

5

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham