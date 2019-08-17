Janhvi Kapoor to romance with Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's next

After accepting the offer to work with Ajith Kumar's Thala 60, the actor is set to work with her crush.

Mumbai: Late Bollywood superstar Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor seems to be planning to establish her career in South Indian film industry. After accepting the offer to work with Ajith Kumar's Thala 60, the actor is set to work with her crush.

Yes, as per reports surfacing in Telugu media, Janhvi Kapoor has been approached by Puri Jagannadh for his next with Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is likely to romance with the hottest hunk in Tollywood.

Earlier, announcing the news of Vijay Deverakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh, Charmee Kaur, who is producing the film, tweeted, "It's OFFICIAL!!! PC proudly announced our next project with one n only Vijay Deverkonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh ..Lavanya presentation under the banner PURI CONNECTS and PURI JAGANNADH TOURING TALKIES Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur .. More details coming soon .. till than stay tuned !!! Urs Charmee kaur. [sic]"

For those who are uninitiated, Janhvi in Koffee With Karan 6 had expressed her desire to work with Vijay Deverakonda as she finds him hot and attractive.

So, let's wait for the official announcement!