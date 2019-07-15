Kannada film distributor Ajay Chandani dies in a bike accident

Ajay Chandani is the son of late Pal Chandani, who was one of the biggest Hindi film distributors in Bengaluru.

Mumbai: Noted film distributor and financier Ajay Chandani, 48, died in a bike accident. According to reports, the death caused after he lost control of his speeding sports bike that hit a signpost and crashed into the compound wall of an apartment on Cunningham Road on Sunday evening.

Ajay Chandani was taken to the hospital and after struggling for life for almost 1.30 hour, he succumbed to injuries. Ajay was riding his brand new Rs 7.5-lakh Suzuki V Strom 650 XT bike.

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep took to Twitter and expressed his condolences. He tweeted, "Very very sad to hear tat a prominent personality of KFI n a close buddy to many, Ajay pal is no more. He will truly be missed by all. My deepest condolences to all his near n dear ones.#AjaypalRIP."

Very very sad to hear tat a prominent personality of KFI n a close buddy to many, Ajay pal is no more. He will truly be missed by all. My deepest condolences to all his near n dear ones.#AjaypalRIP — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 14, 2019

Ajay Chandani is the son of late Pal Chandani, who was one of the biggest Hindi film distributors in Bengaluru. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.