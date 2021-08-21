Saturday, Aug 21, 2021 | Last Update : 09:16 PM IST

  Business   In Other News  21 Aug 2021  Banks queue up to raise billions
Business, In Other News

Banks queue up to raise billions

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Aug 21, 2021, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2021, 10:01 am IST

HDFC on Thursday raised $1 billion by issuance of AT-1 bonds, priced at 3.70%, which is 42.5 basis points lower than initial price guidance

Now, the major lenders — in the public sector and the private sector — are busy in getting internal approvals for raising dollar bonds to infuse liquidity. — PTI
 Now, the major lenders — in the public sector and the private sector — are busy in getting internal approvals for raising dollar bonds to infuse liquidity. — PTI

New Delhi:  After HDFC Bank raised $1 billion from overseas markets through additional tier-1 bonds, several other big names in the Indian banking sector, including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Axis Bank among others, are considering the option of raising funds from global markets.

According to a top official of a major bank, the lenders have initiated steps to infuse liquidity in the system through issuing Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds  in the foreign markets as domestic markets appear to have been dried up.

 

AT-1 bonds or perpetual bonds carry no maturity date but have a call option. The issuer of such bonds can call or redeem the bonds, if it is getting money at a cheaper rate, especially when interest rates are falling.

After the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) came out with its regulation on valuation of AT-1 bonds in March, the market appeared to be dull in terms of appetite for perpetual bonds among institutional investors.

HDFC Bank on Thursday raised $1 billion by issuance of AT-1 bonds, priced at 3.70 per cent, which is 42.5 basis points lower than the initial price guidance.
State Bank of India had already raised $100 million through this route last year on an experiment basis.

 

Now, the major lenders — in the public sector and the private sector — are busy in getting internal approvals for raising dollar bonds to infuse liquidity.
The official said the board of Union Bank of India (UBI) at its meeting held on June 30 had given a go-ahead to the bank to raise Rs 9,700 crore. Of this, around Rs 6,200 crore are expected raised through the AT-1 bonds.

The official said Indian fund houses are not keen on buying buy perpetual bonds because of the Sebi’s guidelines issued in March 2021.

“As per the Sebi’s circular issued in March, the banks can’t value perpetual bonds based on the call option which they have. The call option normally is in fifth year. Now, if a fund house is pricing perpetual bond for pricing of 30 years, then it will incur mark-to-market losses. So, they have stopped buying perpetual rather they have started selling perpetual bonds,” the source said.

 

“When it comes to the insurers, they can definitely buy a 30-year paper, but then it will lead to lot of mark-to-market losses for them. The reason is that for pricing of a 30-year paper will certainly carry comparatively a higher yield,” the source added.

The demand for the AT-1 bonds, however, is higher in the overseas markets. Coupled with the demand, the lower cost of funds in the developed market has made the overseas option an attractive proposition for the Indian companies.

Tags: hdfc bank, $1 billion, overseas markets, additional tier-i bonds, sbi, axis bank, icici bank, sebi, maturity date, dollar bonds, liquidity, mark-to-market losses, overseas option
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Jewellers have been apprehensive about whether this element of traceability can lead to search and seizure by the government authorities. — Representational image/DC

Jewellers oppose HUID plan

Investors booked profit after big gains in the metal stocks after solid earnings performance in Q4 of FY21 and Q1 of FY22 had made them the best performing sector so far. — Representational image/PTI

Drop in global prices hits metal stocks

Currently China accou-nts for 17 per cent of the world’s specialty chemicals exports, while India accounts for 1-2 per cent. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Specialty Chem firms bullish on exports

As the Sensex and Nifty-50 traded at an all time high on Wednesday before some profit taking, further profit taking could continue on Friday and may well set a reversal after sharp gains in the first half of August. Representational Image. (Twitter)

US Fed hints at tapering stimulus, markets wobble

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham