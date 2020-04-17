Friday, Apr 17, 2020 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

India eases curbs on export of paracetamol based medicines

PTI
Published : Apr 17, 2020, 2:06 pm IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2020, 2:06 pm IST

The government on March 3 had put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol

Govt removes curbs on exports of formulations made from paracetamol.(DC Photo)
New Delhi: The government on Friday removed restrictions on exports of medicines made from Paracetamol amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, restrictions on exports of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs or raw materials) will continue, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

To export a product, which is under restricted category, an exporter requires no-objection certificate or permission of a licence from the DGFT.

"The formulations made from Paracetamol (including fixed-dose combinations) are made free for export with immediate effect. However, Paracetamol APIs will remain restricted for export," it said.

However on April 6, it removed the export restrictions on 24 APIs and formulations excluding Paracetamol.

India exported formulations made from Paracetamol worth USD 5.41 billion during April-January 2019-20. It was USD 5.8 billion in 2018-19.

According to Mumbai-based doctor Sachin Ramteke, Paracetamol is used commonly to treat body pain and fever.

"It is used as symptomatic treatment to control body temperature," he said.

