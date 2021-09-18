Saturday, Sep 18, 2021 | Last Update : 07:58 AM IST

  Business   Economy  18 Sep 2021  Food delivery, cab service to become costlier, petrol, diesel still not under GST
Business, Economy

Food delivery, cab service to become costlier, petrol, diesel still not under GST

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANGEETA G
Published : Sep 18, 2021, 7:03 am IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2021, 7:03 am IST

E-commerce operators are being made liable to pay tax on transport of passengers by any type of motor vehicles

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 45th GST Council meeting in Lucknow, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 45th GST Council meeting in Lucknow, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Food delivered at home and cab services will become costly with the government bringing the services under the ambit of the GST. The GST Council which met on Friday, however, deferred a decision on making GST applicable for petrol and diesel.

E-commerce operators are being made liable to pay tax on transport of passengers by any type of motor vehicles and restaurant services provided through it with some exceptions. Further, services by cloud kitchens and central kitchens are covered under ‘restaurant service’ and attract 5 per cent GST without input tax credit. Ice cream parlours which sell manufactured ice cream would attract GST at the rate of 18 per cent.

 

"The e-commerce operators like Swiggy, Zomato etc would need to raise their own invoices and deposit GST to the government even if the actual restaurant supplier is not liable to pay GST due to its turnover being below threshold limit. The move might help in increasing GST collections from restaurant supplies by shifting the taxing duty on established business players instead of small restaurants," said Abhishek Jain, tax partner EY. This will make home deliveries expensive.

Further, carbonated fruit beverages will attract a GST rate of 28 per cent and cess of 12 per cent. Scented sweet supari and flavoured and coated illachi falling under heading 2106 will attract GST of 18 per cent.

 

Contrary to the expectation that petrol and diesel might be brought under GST, the council deferred a decision. “In terms of the recent directions of the High Court of Kerala, the issue of whether specified petroleum products should be brought within the ambit of GST was placed for consideration before the council. After due deliberation, the council was of the view that it is not appropriate to do so at this stage,” government said.

Further, GST rate changes in order to correct inverted duty structure, in footwear and textiles sector, as was discussed in earlier GST Council Meeting and was deferred for an appropriate time, will be implemented with effect from January 1, 2022.

 

The GST rate of biodiesel supplied to oil marketing companies for blending with diesel, fortified rice kernels for schemes like ICDS and medicine Keytruda for treatment of cancer has been brought down to 5 per cent. However, the rate on ores and concentrates of metals such as iron, copper, aluminium and zinc, all kinds of pens, miscellaneous goods of paper like cards, catalogue, printed material and waste and scrap of polyurethanes and other plastics has increased to 18 per cent.  

The reduced rates of Covid medicines, including remdesivir, tocilizumab and favipiravir have been extended to December 31.

GST rates of printing and reproduction services of recorded media where content is supplied by the publisher and licensing services, the right to broadcast and show original films, sound recordings, radio and television programmes have been raised to 18 per cent.

 

"The Council has proposed to issue clarification on some of the crucial areas of disputes like intermediary services which is going to be highly relevant for resolving conflicts for BPOs, other backend global offices, etc and put an end to unnecessary litigations," said Jain. It has also clarified that no interest will be levied on ITC availed but not utilized.

Unutilised balance in CGST and IGST cash ledger may be allowed to be transferred to entities having the same PAN but registered in different states, without going through the refund procedure.

The council also decided to set up a GoM to examine the issue of correction of inverted duty structure for major sectors; rationalize the rates and review exemptions from the point of view of revenue augmentation, from GST. A GoM will be set up to discuss ways and means of using technology to further improve compliance including monitoring through improved e-way bill systems, e-invoices, FASTag data and strengthening the institutional mechanism for sharing of intelligence and coordinated enforcement actions by the centre and the states.

 

Tags: gst council, e-commerce operators, restaurant service, gst rate changes, cgst and igst, petrol and diesel

Latest From Business

A ‘bad bank’ is a bank that buys the bad loans of other lenders and financial institutions to help them to clear their balance sheets. — PTI

Bad bank to get Centre’s boost

The increase in gold prices helped limit the decline in sales to single digit levels. Representational Image (PTI)

Jewellery retailers could see 12% revenue growth

Last month, Ujjivan SFB had appointed Carol Furtado to take charge as officer on special duty (OSD) till Sept. 30, following the resignation of Nitin Chugh as MD and CEO. (Twitter)

RBI okays panel running Ujjivan SFB

Speaking at a CII event, Michael Patra, deputy governor at RBI, said core inflation remains sticky even though the headline numbers have moderated since May. (Twitter)

Inflation to stabilise only by FY24: Patra

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham