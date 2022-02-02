Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022 | Last Update : 09:30 AM IST

  Business   Economy  02 Feb 2022  FM presents 'amrit kaal' Budget; gives 'booster shot' for growth, big digital push
Business, Economy

FM presents 'amrit kaal' Budget; gives 'booster shot' for growth, big digital push

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Feb 2, 2022, 6:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2022, 6:44 am IST

35 per cent more money to create infra; greater focus on tech on road to India@100

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing the Union Budget 2022-23 as she poses for a photograph with the Finance Ministry officials, outside the North Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing the Union Budget 2022-23 as she poses for a photograph with the Finance Ministry officials, outside the North Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: The Budget 2022-23 of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday was presented as a booster shot to push growth amid rising inflation and uncertainties due to the pandemic.

In order to create jobs, the government has taken a host of measures for a number of groups, especially in the social sector, including farmers, women, children, backward classes in the rural areas and capital expenditure spending for key sectors like defence, housing, railways, roadways and education.

 

The finance minister stated that the outlay for capital expenditure is being stepped up by 35.4 per cent from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the current year to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23, while the FY23 effective capex is seen at Rs 10.7 lakh crore.

Besides, the government has emphasised a digital push by rolling out digital currency.

Sitharaman said, “India's growth highest among all major economies; we are now in a strong position to withstand challenges. This Budget continues to provide the impetus for growth. It lays a parallel track of a blueprint for ‘amrit kaal’, which is futuristic and inclusive. Also it will directly benefit our youth, women, farmers, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.”

 

“The big public investment for modern infrastructure (is for) readying for India at 100. This shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti and be benefited by the synergy of multi-modal approach.”

Welcoming the Budget which he said was “people-friendly and progressive”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it had been welcomed by all sections of society. The reaction of common man has increased manifold our eagerness to serve people,” he said. “This Budget brings hopes and opportunities.”

The Budget “strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs; budget ensures a bright future for youth," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

 

The total expenditure for 2022-23 has been pegged at Rs 39.45 lakh crore, while total receipts other than borrowings are estimated at Rs 22.84 lakh crore.

"The budget laid great emphasis on providing big push to infrastructure spending with an aim to revive the pandemic-hit economy. Spending will be stepped up to Rs 39.45 lakh crore in the coming fiscal year, thereby pushing up fiscal deficit more than the target, Sitharaman said in her speech.

Trillions of rupees will be allocated to expressways, affordable housing and solar manufacturing to put growth on a firmer footing. “Total government spending is expected to be 4.6 per cent more than the current year. The increased expenditure, amid mounting government debt and subdued private investments, comes as economy looks to grow 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent in 2022-23," she said.

 

Answering a query in the press meet after the Budget announcement on why government did not consider a personal income-tax cut, Sitharaman said, “I have not hiked taxes. We followed PM Modi's vision that the people should not be burdened with the impact of taxation. They are already facing hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I apologise for not being able to come out with any cut in tax slabs. But there are times when tax can be cut and there are times when the public will have to wait."

On rising inflation, she said that here is no “golmaal” in our view on inflation. "When prices of essential commodities increase, yes, the common man faces difficulties. But we acted immediately to counter the rise in edible oil prices and cut the import duties. The onus lies on government to curb inflation and we do step in when the need arises.

 

Since 2014 it has never been in double digits. "Technically, inflation has not exceeded the 6 percent target on a sustained basis," she said.

She said that due to the pandemic, jobs were lost across the world. “We are slowly helping those who have lost their jobs," she said.

Tags: union budget 2022
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Sitharaman said,

RBI to issue Digital Rupee in FY23: Sitharaman

The FM said that to enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas, five per cent of annual collections under the universal service obligation fund will be allocated. (PTI Image)

Spectrum auction, 5G services roll-out this year

Currently, post offices provide savings account services and payments bank services through the India Post Payments Bank. (Representational Image/DC)

Post offices to be linked to bank network, ATMs

This is meant to reduce litigation, but will not provide additional refund. (Representational image: PTI)

I-T returns can be updated in two years to correct any errors

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham