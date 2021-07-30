Friday, Jul 30, 2021 | Last Update : 07:57 AM IST

  Business   Companies  30 Jul 2021  Biocon Biologics, Viatris get FDA nod for biosimilar insulin
Business, Companies

Biocon Biologics, Viatris get FDA nod for biosimilar insulin

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 30, 2021, 2:54 am IST
Updated : Jul 30, 2021, 7:32 am IST

The company is eligible to have exclusivity for 12 months before the FDA can approve another biosimilar interchangeable to Lantus

The approval for the product, which will allow substitution of Semglee for the reference product, Lantus, at the pharmacy counter, will be introduced before the end of the year, the two companies said in a statement. Representational Image. (Twitter)
 The approval for the product, which will allow substitution of Semglee for the reference product, Lantus, at the pharmacy counter, will be introduced before the end of the year, the two companies said in a statement. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Biocon Biologics Ltd and Nasdaq-listed Viatris Inc on Thursday said the USFDA has approved Semglee, the interchangeable biosimilar insulin product co-developed by them, for the treatment of diabetes in the US.

The approval for the product, which will allow substitution of Semglee for the reference product, Lantus, at the pharmacy counter, will be introduced before the end of the year, the two companies said in a statement.

 

"The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn injection) as the first interchangeable biosimilar product under the 351(k) regulatory pathway," the statement said,.

The company is eligible to have exclusivity for 12 months before the FDA can approve another biosimilar interchangeable to Lantus. Comm-ercial preparations for launch are underway.

In a few months, Viatris will transition the current product to the interchangeable product, it said.

"It is a milestone achievement for both Biocon Bio-logics and our partner Viatris," Biocon Biologics éxecutive chairperson, Ki-ran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

 

Tags: biosimilar insulin
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From Business

Tatva Chintan, a specialty chemicals manufacturing company which raised Rs 500 crore through the initial public offering closed 113.32 per cent up at market close more than doubling investors money. Representational Image. (PTI)

Tatva Chintan more than doubles on mkt debut

As many as 29,884 real estate projects have been registered under Maha-RERA and of this 24 per cent, or 7,245 projects have been completed. Representational Image. (AFP)

MahaRERA bars sales of delayed projects

Despite the lower demand, the imports surged to 120.4 tonnes against 10.9 tonnes in April-June 2020. (AFP)

June Qtr gold demand 4th lowest since 2000

The firm’s June quarter revenue grew 14.6 per cent to $4.6 billion. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Cognizant plans 1 lakh lateral hiring

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham