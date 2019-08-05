Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

Business, Companies

Scrapping Article 370 historic, to empower people of Jammu and Kashmir: India Inc

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 7:50 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 7:50 pm IST

What we saw today will be historic if it opens the gateway for development and peace in #JammuAndKashmir, tweeted Gautam Adani.

There are some decisions, which when taken, evoke the reaction 'Why couldn't this have happened earlier?' Today's decision falls in that category. It's time for us all to embrace Kashmiris as an indistinguishable & inseparable part of our national community, tweeted Anand Mahindra,
 There are some decisions, which when taken, evoke the reaction 'Why couldn't this have happened earlier?' Today's decision falls in that category. It's time for us all to embrace Kashmiris as an indistinguishable & inseparable part of our national community, tweeted Anand Mahindra,

New Delhi: Industry leaders on Monday hailed Narendra Modi-led government's decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the "historic" move will not only empower its people but make India stronger.

The industry leaders also saw the development as the BJP fulfilling its election promise to do away with the Article and said it would pave the way for Jammu and Kashmir to attract large-scale investments.

"What the nation saw today will be truly historic if it opens the gateway for development and peace in #JammuAndKashmir. It will not just empower the Kashmiri people but make India stronger. #Article370," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani tweeted.

"Of course, it (scrapping of Article 370) will pave the way for Jammu and Kashmir to attract large-scale investments," President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rajeev Talwar told PTI.

He further said since doing away with Article 370 was a part of the BJP's manifesto, it has the support of a majority of people in the country who voted the party to power with a decisive mandate in the recently held general elections.

Talwar said the government's move was good for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and for its development.

Earlier in the day before the announcement was made, Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning. The entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir. Can only pray for the safety of everyone there & for an outcome that makes the nation stronger & the future more positive."

Later in another tweet, Mahindra said: "There are some decisions, which when taken, evoke the reaction Why couldn't this have happened earlier? Today's decision falls in that category. It's time for us all to embrace Kashmiris as an indistinguishable & inseparable part of our national community".

Narrating his personal experience, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also tweeted, "We used to have two beautiful factories, including a tulip garden in Kashmir. With militancy these had closed down. With the #Article370 revoked, I expect investments to return and the saying come back true -- If there is heaven on earth, it is here, it is here, it is here."

JSW Group CMD Sajjan Jindal also took to social media in supporting the government's move.

In a tweet, he said he had always believed that Article 370 should be abolished.

"I support the @BJP on this decisive move. Also, glad to see them deliver on their election manifesto(sic)," Jindal tweeted.

He further said,"#Article370 is a landmark decision by any standard. It is a strong move by the @narendramodi & @AmitShah to abrogate #Article370. This ensures that #JammuAndKashmir enters Indian mainstream and becomes a part of our great nations collective growth #JaiHind".

According to him, the 'archaic' Article 370 unfortunately worked against the common good of the Kashmiris.

"With its abolition, I am certain that nothing will stop peace, prosperity & harmony to grow in the valley and I hope that the community sees this only as a positive move for their benefit, he added in the tweet.

The government revoked Article 370 and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold decision that seeks to tackle head-on the vexatious 72-year-old problem wracking the soul of the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a statement in Rajya Sabha on the same, fulfilling the electoral promise of the BJP.

While it sent a wave of jubilation among government supporters and others, it also provoked outrage from the NC and the PDP, the principal political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: rajeev talwar, gautam adani, jammu and kashmir, anand mahindra, harsh goenka, sajjan jindal, amit shah, narendra modi, bjp, india inc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked about issues related to the increase in public shareholding in listed companies from 25 per cent to 30 per cent as well as levy of surcharge on super rich.

Bankers agree to take steps to review interest rates: FinMin

The video streaming service 'Flipkart Videos' will be ad-supported and available free for users on Flipkart's app.

Walmart's Flipkart to roll out free video streaming service to beat rivals

Communication regarding Deloitte quitting as DHFL's auditor has been sent to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, one of the sources said.

DHFL shares tank 10 pc amid reports of Deloitte quitting as auditor

ASCI's independent Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) upheld complaints against 132 advertisements, out of 164 advertisements evaluated by them. (Representational Image)

ASCI upholds complaints against 132 misleading advertisements

MOST POPULAR

1

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

2

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

3

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

4

Small airplane lands on busy highway; halts before red light as police dashcam rolls

5

Apple to shockingly kill off long-term flagship this year

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham