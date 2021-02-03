Wednesday, Feb 03, 2021 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

  Business   Companies  03 Feb 2021  Delhi HC asks Future Group to keep status quo on Reliance deal
Business, Companies

Delhi HC asks Future Group to keep status quo on Reliance deal

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SANGEETHA G
Published : Feb 3, 2021, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2021, 11:06 am IST

Justice J. R. Midha said the court was satisfied that an immediate interim order was required to be passed to protect the rights of Amazon

The respondents, including FRL, were also directed to file an affidavit to record the actions taken by them after 25th October, 2020 when the Emergency Arbitrator had given the order and the present status of all those actions, within 10 days. (Representational image: AFP)
 The respondents, including FRL, were also directed to file an affidavit to record the actions taken by them after 25th October, 2020 when the Emergency Arbitrator had given the order and the present status of all those actions, within 10 days. (Representational image: AFP)

Chennai: In a major relief for Amazon, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Future Retail Ltd (FRL) to maintain status quo with respect to its Rs 24,713- crore deal with Reliance Retail till the pronouncement of its reserved order. Justice J. R. Midha said the court was satisfied that an immediate interim order was required to be passed to protect the rights of Amazon.

"Respondents (FRL) and other respondents are directed to maintain status quo as on today at 4:49 PM till pronouncement of the reserved order," the judge said.

 

Amazon had filed a petition under Section 17(2) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 for enforcement of the order by the Emergency Arbitrator, Singapore International Arbitration Centre, restraining Future Group from proceeding with the deal. It had submitted that the respondents deliberately and wilfully violated and were continuing violation of the order.

The respondents, including FRL, were also directed to file an affidavit to record the actions taken by them after 25th October, 2020 when the Emergency Arbitrator had given the order and the present status of all those actions, within 10 days. All the concerned authorities were directed to maintain status quo with respect to all matters in violation of the order dated 25th October and file status reports.

 

The court said that the order of Emergency Arbitrator was enforceable as an order of this court under section 17(2) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

“This Court is of the prima facie view that the Emergency Arbitrator is an Arbitrator, the Emergency Arbitrator has rightly proceeded against the respondent; the order dated 25th October, 2020 is not a nullity, the order dated 25th October, 2020 is an order under Section 17(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act,” it said.

According to Amazon, it had entered a deal with Future Coupons in 2018 on the clear understanding that the group would be the sole vehicle for its retail business and its retail assets would not be alienated without its consent.   

 

Tags: amazon, delhi high court., reliance retail, future retail ltd, keep status quo on deal with reliance retail

Latest From Business

On the same day Amazon announced Jeff Bezos would step down, the company reported making a record profit in the last three months of 2020, and its quarterly revenue shot past $100 billion for the first time. (AFP)

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO

Franklin Templeton Investments Logo (Wikipedia)

SC orders disbursal of Rs 9K cr to unitholders of Franklin Templeton's 6 MF schemes

In December, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the lender over the last two years. (PTI)

RBI appoints external firm to audit HDFC Bank's IT infra in view of service outages

After touching an intra-day high of 48,004.71, the 30-share Sensex was trading 1,660.99 points or 3.59 per cent higher at 47,946.76; and the broader Nifty surged 462.15 points or 3.39 per cent at 14,096.75. (PTI)

Sensex zooms over 1,700 pts after Budget 2021; Nifty reclaims 14K

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham