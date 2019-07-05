Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

India, All India

Union Budget 2019: 'India will be open-defecation free on Oct 2 this year,' says Sitharaman

ANI
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 12:57 pm IST

The Swachh Bharat mission is one of the largest cleanliness drives in the world and is also an attempt to initiate behavioural change.

Sitharaman also proposed to expand the Swachh Bharat mission to undertake sustainable solid waste management in every village, harnessing the latest technology. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Sitharaman also proposed to expand the Swachh Bharat mission to undertake sustainable solid waste management in every village, harnessing the latest technology. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: India will be made open-defecation free (ODF) on October 2, 2019, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

"I am happy and satisfied to report that India will be made Open Defecation Free on October 2nd, 2019, as per the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sitharaman said while presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman also proposed to expand the Swachh Bharat mission to undertake sustainable solid waste management in every village, harnessing the latest technology.

"9.6 crore toilets have been constructed since October 2, 2014. More than 5.6 lakh villages have become open defecation free. We have to build on this success. I propose to expand the Swachh Bharat mission to undertake sustainable solid waste management in every village, harnessing the latest technology," she said amid desk thumping by MPs of treasury benches.

The Economic Survey2018-19 which Sitharaman tabled in Parliament on Thursday outlined the progress made in the mission that was initiated in 2014 to achieve universal sanitation coverage by October 2, 2019.

The Swachh Bharat mission is one of the largest cleanliness drives in the world and is also an attempt to initiate behavioural change.

"Through SBM, 99.2 per cent of rural India has been covered in the last four years. Since October 2014, over 9.5 crore toilets have been built all over the country and 564,658 villages have been declared open-defecation free (ODF)," says the Survey.

As on 14 June 2019, 30 States and Union Territories are 100 per cent covered with an individual household latrine (IHHL). The SBM has significantly improved health outcomes," the report says.

The mission has also helped reduce diarrhea and malaria among children below five years, stillbirth and low birth weight (newborn with weight less than 2.5 kgs).

"This effect is particularly, pronounced in districts where IIHL coverage was lower is 2015," adds the Survey.

Tags: union budget 2019, budget 2019, budget parliament, nirmala sitharaman, finance budget
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘The government intends to open 4 more embassies in the year 2019-20. This will not only increase the footprint of India's overseas presence but also enable us to provide better public services to the local Indian communities,’ FM Sitharaman said. (Photo: File)

Union Budget 2019: India to open new diplomatic missions, including 18 in Africa

‘I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar cards for NRIs with Indian Passports after their arrival in India without waiting for mandatory 180 days,’ Sitharaman said in her budget speech. (Photo: File)

Union Budget 2019: Govt proposes doing away with 180-day rule for NRIs to get Aadhaar

The government proposes 'Study in India' to bring in foreign students to pursue education here. (Photo: ANI)

Union Budget 2019: Government to improve youth skills in AI, robotics

‘Ensuring India's water security and providing access to safe drinking water to all Indians is a priority. A major step in this direction has been the constitution of Jal Shakti Ministry,’ Sitharaman stated. (Photo: ANI)

Union Budget 2019: 'Har Ghar Jal' for all rural houses by 2024, says Sitharaman

MOST POPULAR

1

Sidharth Malhotra reacts on link-up rumours with Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria

2

Kerala woman wins over USD 3 mn in UAE raffle, says would use it for charity

3

Superb iPhone 11 concept much better than upcoming iPhone

4

Proud! Nirmala Sitharaman's parents attend her first budget speech

5

Union Budget 2019: Parliament echoes with urdu couplet, quote from arthshastra

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham