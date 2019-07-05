Union Budget 2019: Govt proposes doing away with 180-day rule for NRIs to get Aadhaar

As on May 31, 2019, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had generated total of 123.82 crore Aadhaar to residents of India.

‘I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar cards for NRIs with Indian Passports after their arrival in India without waiting for mandatory 180 days,’ Sitharaman said in her budget speech. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to issue Aadhaar cards to non-resident Indians holding Indian passport on their arrival in the country.

Under the present rule, NRIs with Indian passport are required to wait for 180 days to get the Aadhaar card. "I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar cards for NRIs with Indian Passports after their arrival in India without waiting for mandatory 180 days," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

