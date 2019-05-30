Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi sarkar 2.0: Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 30, 2019, 7:13 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 8:33 pm IST

Leaders of BIMSTEC nations, who are the special invitees for the function, are in attendance among other dignitaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Narendra Damodardas Modi, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party to an emphatic victory in the 17th Lok Sabha election, was sworn in for the second consecutive time as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to Modi.

Twenty-five cabinet ministers took the oath of office and secrecy.

The leaders who took oath as cabinet ministers included Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ram Vilas Paswan, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, D Sadanand Gowda, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Narendra Singh Tomar, Giriraj Singh, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Joshi among others.

Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was accommodated in the cabinet at the last moment.

In aggregate nine leaders took the oath of office and secrecy as Minister of State (Independent).

Santosh Gangwar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Shripad Naik, Dr Jeetendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Prahlad Patel, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri and Mansukh Mandaviya took oath as MoS(I).

Leaders of BIMSTEC nations, who were the special invitees for the function, were also in attendance. Also, the heads of Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan were invited for the ceremony.

Earlier, senior leader Arun Jaitley had communicated his unwillingness to take any ministerial position due to his ill health.

Senior leader and foreign minister in the last government Sushma Swaraj, who did not contest the election on health grounds and was speculated to retain her office (through Rajya Sabha), did not take the oath.

Among the names which were a part of the last government but didn't take oath this time were Suresh Prabhu, Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore and Satyapal Singh.

Minutes before the swearing-in ceremony, BJP ally Janata Dal (United) pulled out of the government as the JD(U) leaders were unhappy with the ministerial positions that were offered to party.

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar said, “They wanted only one person from JD(U) in the cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that it is fine, we don't need it. It is not a big issue, we are full NDA and not upset at all. We are working together and there no confusion.”

The governors and chief ministers of states, senior politicians, industrialists, religious heads, film celebrities, diplomats, bureaucrats and other personalities were also in attendance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were present among others.

The function was also attended by former President Pratibha Patil, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal Krishna Advani among others.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Comptroller and Auditor General Rajiv Mehershi were also in attendance.

Among the business personalities, chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Non-executive chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani, head of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna were present.

Also in attendance were veteran actors Jeetendra and Anupam Kher, actors Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, film directors Karan Johar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Anand L Rai, spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

The newly elected ministers shall meet the prime minister on May 31 to discuss portfolios.

 






