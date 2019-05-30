Don't want any symbolic participation in the government: JD(U) chief Nitish

Nitish Kumar has said that JD(U) will still remain a part of the NDA but will not be part of the government.

'There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has declared that they do not want to be a part of the government this time, in the form of any symbolic participation.

"There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it," Nitish Kumar said while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

"We just don't want any kind of symbolic participation in this government. I have talked to Amit Shah ji," JD(U) chief also said, "We are not upset at all."

