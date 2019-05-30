Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

India, Politics

Don't want any symbolic participation in the government: JD(U) chief Nitish

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 30, 2019, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 6:42 pm IST

Nitish Kumar has said that JD(U) will still remain a part of the NDA but will not be part of the government.

'There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar has declared that they do not want to be a part of the government this time, in the form of any symbolic participation.

"There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it," Nitish Kumar said while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

"We just don't want any kind of symbolic participation in this government. I have talked to Amit Shah ji," JD(U) chief also said, "We are not upset at all."

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: jd(u), nitish kumar, 2019 lok sabha elections, swearing-in
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Cong-JD(S) govt functioning smoothly': K'taka CM assures after meeting Rahul

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday staged a protest along with the party workers at Gandhi Bhavan here against Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the party president's post. (Photo: ANI)

T’gana Cong leader along with party workers protest against Rahul's resignation

Congress leader and Punjab's Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said any change in his portfolio will be the decision of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Traitor of Cong should be punished: Sidhu stands by his words

Tensions between the two parties benefitted the BJP which won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka while both JDS and Congress had to content itself with just one seat each. (Photo: File)

Karanataka government not affected by Lok Sabha results: Siddaramaiah

MOST POPULAR

1

First look at Samsung Galaxy Note 10

2

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

4

Official Apple iOS 13 screenshots leaked online and they look gbeautiful

5

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham