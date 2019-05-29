Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:37 PM IST

From venue to menu: Here are the details of Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 29, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2019, 1:31 pm IST

Among the Indian leaders, chief ministers and Opposition leaders have been invited for the ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 7 pm and will be attended by the leaders of the BIMSTEC member countries, in line with government’s 'Neighbourhood First' policy. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Narendra Modi, who was re-elected with majority for a second term as Prime Minister, will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhawan along with new council of ministers on Thursday.

The ceremony will begin at 7 pm and will be attended by the leaders of the BIMSTEC member countries, in line with government’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.

BIMSTEC or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation is a regional group of countries which include Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

Apart from BIMSTEC members, President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Prime Minister of Mauritius will also attend the ceremony.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, however, will miss the ceremony as she will be on a three-nation foreign visit.

Among the Indian leaders, chief ministers and Opposition leaders have been invited for the ceremony.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have accepted the invitation.

West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she would attend as it was her constitutional obligation as Chief Minister.

This would be the fourth time a Prime Minister would take oath at the forecourt instead of the Durbar Hall. The Rashtrapati Bhavan will serve vegetarian fare ranging from samosa to Rajbhog and lemon tarts with high tea. The dinner will include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare, reported Economic Times.

A highlight of the dinner will be the signature ‘Dal Raisina’, preparations for which are already underway. This speciality of Rashtrapati Bhavan takes 48 hours to cook and the process started on Tuesday night.

During the 2014 swearing-in, leaders of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) were invited and attended the ceremony.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance had won with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections. Of the 542, the party won 352 seats.

 

