Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:03 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi sarkar 2.0: Amit Shah sworn-in as Cabinet Minister

ANI
Published : May 30, 2019, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 9:23 pm IST

Shah was the third in line, after Modi and Rajnath Singh, to take the oath, administered by President Kovind.

Shah worked for Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS for some time before he joined BJP in 1984-85. (Photo: BJP twitter)
 Shah worked for Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS for some time before he joined BJP in 1984-85. (Photo: BJP twitter)

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday was sworn-in as a cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government.

Shah was the third in line, after Modi and Rajnath Singh, to take the oath, administered by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Portfolios of the new council of ministers are yet to be announced.

Speculation over Shah getting a cabinet berth was rife ever since the resounding victory of the BJP and its allies in the Lok Sabha elections. From a party worker to a cabinet minister, Shah has had a meteoric rise in the BJP.

Born in Mumbai in 1964, he was brought up at his paternal village in Maansa, Gujarat till the age of 16.

According to his website, as a young boy, he was always inspired by the stories of the great patriots of the nation and dreamt of working for the progress of the motherland.

He was especially inspired and influenced by the nationalist spirit and vision of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) and became its active member in Ahmedabad, it says.

Shah worked for Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS for some time before he joined BJP in 1984-85. There, Shah was noted for his organisational skills and was appointed the national treasurer of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and subsequently the state secretary and state vice-president of the party in Gujarat.

With his excellent election management expertise, Shah managed the campaign of BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani's election from Ahmedabad constituency in 1989.

During these years, Shah came in contact with Narendra Modi- then a rising star in the BJP.

He and Narendra Modi, who was then an organisational secretary of the party in Gujarat, helped BJP mobilise its workers, which bore fruitful results for the party in subsequent elections.

BJP came to power in Gujarat in 1995. However, its government fell in 1997. According to the BJP president's website, Shah successfully contested the Assembly Elections from Sarkhej that followed the BJP government's fall.

BJP returned to power in the state with Narendra Modi as its Chief Minister in 2002. Shah handled several key portfolios in the state government including the Home Ministry.

Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. A trusted lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was appointed party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh just ahead of the 2014 national elections.

With his sharp political acumen, Shah helped the party and its allies win 73 out of 80 seats in the state leading PM Modi to proclaim him as "man-of-the-match" of BJP's victory.

Indeed, as the captain of the winning team, Shah deserves credit for turning the party into an election-winning machine. With one Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls of Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Assam, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, his record as the BJP president has been unmatchable.

It is 2019 now and the BJP led by Shah has scripting history by becoming the first party in India, since 1971, to return with full majority.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI twitter)

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Mamata Banerjee calls them criminals

Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Maneka Gandhi likely to be pro-tem speaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Narendra Modi takes oath; Shah, Jaishankar join cabinet

'There is no confusion between us. We wholeheartedly support the government but want no part in it.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Don't want any symbolic participation in the government: JD(U) chief Nitish

MOST POPULAR

1

First look at Samsung Galaxy Note 10

2

ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

4

Official Apple iOS 13 screenshots leaked online and they look gbeautiful

5

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham