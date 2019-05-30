Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 02:30 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi Sarkar 2.0: Eminent personalities from Varanasi to attend Modi's swearing-in

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 30, 2019, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 2:10 pm IST

The invitees include musicians, academicians, doctors, priests, industrialists besides the proposers of Modi’s nomination.

The vice-chancellors of numerous universities, hosted by Kashi (Varanasi), will also be present. (Photo: AP)
 The vice-chancellors of numerous universities, hosted by Kashi (Varanasi), will also be present. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: As the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi is set to witness the swearing-in of PM-designate Narendra Modi and his cabinet, 200 eminent people from Modi’s home constituency Varanasi will be attending the function, the Hindustan Times reported.

The invitees include musicians, farmers, academicians, doctors, astrologers, priests, industrialists, MLAs besides the four proposers of Modi’s nominationProf Annapurna Shukla, Ramashankar Patel, Subhash Gupta and Domraja Jagdish Chaudhary.

Read: Modi sarkar 2.0: Before taking oath, Modi to meet his new ministers

Among the attendees will be the president of Kashi Vishwanath temple trust Pandit Ashok Dwivedi, head priest of Sankatmochan temple Prof Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, chief priest of Maa Annapurna temple Rameshwar Puri and president of Sant Ravidas Temple trust Sant Niranjan Das.

The vice-chancellors of numerous universities, hosted by Kashi (Varanasi), will also be present. Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar of Banaras Hindu University, Prof Rajaram Shukla of Sampoornanad  Sanskrit University, Prof Geshe Samten of Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies and Prof T N Singh of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth will be in attendance.

Read: Security beefed up; 10,000 personnel deployed in Delhi for Modi’s swearing-in

Noted classical singers and Padma Bhushan awardees Pandit Channulal Mishra and Pandit Rajan - Sajan Mishra, classical artistes Padma Shri Soma Ghosh and Padma Shri Rajeshwar Acharya and sportsperson Padma Shri Prashanti Singh will also be present.

Also present would be farmer Amarnath Rajbhar, Kashi Vishwanath temple trust’s trustee chairman Prof Chandramauli Upadhyaya, Co-in charge of UP BJP Sunil Ojha and UP education minister Ashutosh Tandon.

Read: From venue to menu: Here are the details of Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

PM-designate and his cabinet shall take the oath of office on May 30 at 1900 hours.

 

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Before taking the oath of office, the prospective ministers will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here over tea at 4:30 pm, sources said. (Photo: PTI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: Here is the list of expected cabinet ministers

'My best wishes to him, his new team of ministers and to all the people of the state,' Gandhi tweeted. (Photo: File)

Rahul congratulates Jagan on being sworn in as CM

BJP MP Hema Malini who will be attending Modi's oath-taking ceremony in the national capital on Thursday evening. (Photo: ANI)

Modi ji is ready with plan for country: Hema Malini

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 7 pm, with nearly 8,000 guests attending the grand event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, including leaders from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. (Photo: PTI)

Modi sarkar 2.0: ‘Hats and sunglasses’, notice for media covering the swearing-in

MOST POPULAR

1

Modi sarkar 2.0: ‘Hats and sunglasses’, notice for media covering the swearing-in

2

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb review: Affordable smart mood lighting

3

Chinese audience has a new name for Hrithik Roshan; find out here

4

Days after marriage, MP bride elopes with priest who performed her wedding

5

CWC'19 starts with a 60 seconds challenge

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham