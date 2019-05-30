Modi Sarkar 2.0: Eminent personalities from Varanasi to attend Modi's swearing-in

The invitees include musicians, academicians, doctors, priests, industrialists besides the proposers of Modi’s nomination.

The vice-chancellors of numerous universities, hosted by Kashi (Varanasi), will also be present. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: As the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi is set to witness the swearing-in of PM-designate Narendra Modi and his cabinet, 200 eminent people from Modi’s home constituency Varanasi will be attending the function, the Hindustan Times reported.

The invitees include musicians, farmers, academicians, doctors, astrologers, priests, industrialists, MLAs besides the four proposers of Modi’s nomination—Prof Annapurna Shukla, Ramashankar Patel, Subhash Gupta and Domraja Jagdish Chaudhary.

Among the attendees will be the president of Kashi Vishwanath temple trust Pandit Ashok Dwivedi, head priest of Sankatmochan temple Prof Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, chief priest of Maa Annapurna temple Rameshwar Puri and president of Sant Ravidas Temple trust Sant Niranjan Das.

The vice-chancellors of numerous universities, hosted by Kashi (Varanasi), will also be present. Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar of Banaras Hindu University, Prof Rajaram Shukla of Sampoornanad Sanskrit University, Prof Geshe Samten of Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies and Prof T N Singh of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth will be in attendance.

Noted classical singers and Padma Bhushan awardees Pandit Channulal Mishra and Pandit Rajan - Sajan Mishra, classical artistes Padma Shri Soma Ghosh and Padma Shri Rajeshwar Acharya and sportsperson Padma Shri Prashanti Singh will also be present.

Also present would be farmer Amarnath Rajbhar, Kashi Vishwanath temple trust’s trustee chairman Prof Chandramauli Upadhyaya, Co-in charge of UP BJP Sunil Ojha and UP education minister Ashutosh Tandon.

PM-designate and his cabinet shall take the oath of office on May 30 at 1900 hours.

