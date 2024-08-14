Prez Recalls Sacrifices Made to Get Freedom

New Delhi: Freedom comes with a cost. Sacrifices and human tragedy are part of the journey to the pinnacle called Independence. While moving forward, one must also look back to remember those who sacrificed their present for our future and learn from the mistakes of the past, said President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

As India gears up to celebrate, President Murmu emphasised the importance of remembering the horrors of Partition that accompanied Independence. She remarked that India's new criminal laws are a tribute to the freedom fighters. The President also highlighted how India has progressed since gaining independence, noting that today it is one of the five largest economies in the world. She praised the country's significant advancements in various sectors and the infrastructural boost of recent years.

“Today, on August 14, the nation observes Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) to recall the horrors of Partition. As our great nation was divided, millions were forced to migrate, and hundreds of thousands lost their lives. A day before we celebrate Independence Day, we remember that unparalleled human tragedy and stand with the families that were torn apart,” said the President. She also highlighted the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

“We are part of a chain that binds the dreams of those who participated in the freedom struggle and the aspirations of those who will witness the nation regaining its full glory in the years to come... Patriotic and brave souls took immense risks and made supreme sacrifices. We salute their memory. Thanks to their unceasing labor, the soul of India awoke from centuries of torpor,” she said. She also mentioned the contributions of tribal leaders in India’s freedom struggle.

Speaking about the present, she highlighted the strides India has taken in various sectors. President Murmu noted that many government schemes have uplifted economically weaker sections, providing free ration and amenities to 80 crore people.

She lauded farmers, terming them “Annadata,” for ensuring that agricultural production continues to exceed expectations and for their immense contribution to making India self-reliant in agriculture.

“Infrastructure has received a significant boost in recent years. Strategic planning and effective institutions have helped expand the network of roads and highways, railways, and ports. Considering the great potential of futuristic technology, the government has vigorously promoted a range of sectors, such as semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence, while also creating an ideal ecosystem for startups that will propel their growth. This has made India an even more attractive investment destination. With greater transparency, the banking and financial sector has become much more efficient. All these factors have set the stage for the next generation of economic reforms and growth that will catapult India among the developed nations,” she said.

Murmu noted that between 2021 and 2024, India has been among the fastest-growing major economies, with an average annual growth rate of 8 per cent.

She described the recently concluded general elections, which had a record 97 crore eligible voters, as a “historic record,” making it the largest electoral exercise humankind has ever witnessed. She added that the Election Commission of India should be congratulated for the smooth and flawless conduct of such a gigantic event. “When such a large number of people exercise their franchise, it is a resounding vote for the idea of democracy. India’s successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world,” the President said.

She also congratulated the winners of the Paris Olympics and the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.