Kolkata: Miscreants vandalise property at RG Kar hospital, pelt stones at policemen

Kolkata: Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said.



The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital last week.

A group of people, disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at policemen, they said.

A police vehicle and a few two-wheelers at the spot were also damaged.

Some police officers were injured in the violence, an official said.

"We have adequate number of personnel posted outside the hospital, and they have been instructed to tackle the situation accordingly," a senior officer of Kolkata Police told reporters.

Spurred by the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, which gained momentum through social media, the protests began at 11:55 pm, aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and spread across key areas in both small towns and big cities, including several landmarks in Kolkata.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).